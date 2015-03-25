'Passion of the Christ' Called Most Controversial Film

Mel Gibson's "The Passion of the Christ" ranks as the most controversial film of all time, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The magazine ranks the 25 films that have most shocked, disgusted and divided moviegoers, in its June 16 issue, on newsstands Monday.

EW writes that Gibson's grisly depiction of Jesus' betrayal and crucifixion ignited "a culture-war firestorm unrivaled in Hollywood history." Despite — or to some degree, because of — the religious uproar, the 2004 film grossed over $370 million at the U.S box office.

Coming in second is Stanley Kubrick's "A Clockwork Orange." Kubrick's 1971 futuristic film is famous for a violent scene during which "Singin' in the Rain" is played. Reports of copycat crimes led to the movie's withdrawal from distribution in Britain.

Oliver Stone has the unique distinction of landing twice on the list: 1991's "JFK," ranked at No. 5, and 1994's "Natural Born Killers," at No. 8.

"The Da Vinci Code," now in theaters, charts at No. 13 for the debates spawned by its tale of a Catholic cover-up. Another recent film, "United 93," ranks at No. 16 because of concerns that it came too soon after the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Also among the 25: "Fahrenheit 9/11," "Deep Throat," "The Last Temptation of Christ," "The Deer Hunter," "Basic Instinct," "Do the Right Thing" and "Kids."