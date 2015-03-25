Partial List of Readers of Victims' Names

Some of those who recited victims' names at the ceremony marking the anniversary of the World Trade Center attack:

Joe M. Allbaugh, director, Federal Emergency Management Agency

Stephen J. Cassidy, president, Uniformed Firefighters Association

Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y.

Todd D. Coleman, brother of victims Keith E. and Scott T. Coleman

Sen. Jon S. Corzine, D-N.J.

Robert De Niro, actor

Marsha Johnson Evans, president and chief executive, American Red Cross

Christy Ferer, widow of Port Authority director and victim Neil Levin

Rudolph Giuliani, former mayor of New York

Richard Grasso, president and chief executive, New York Stock Exchange

Melissa Ielpi, sister of firefighter and victim Jonathan Ielpi

Raymond W. Kelly, New York City police commissioner

Bernard Kerik, former New York City police commissioner

Michael A. Lomonaco, former executive chef, Windows on the World

Imam Izak-El Mu'eed Pasha, New York Police Department chaplain

Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, New York Fire Department chaplain

Secretary of State Colin L. Powell

Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.

Nicholas Scoppetta, New York City fire commissioner

Jack G. Sinagra, chairman, Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Kathleen Stanton, survivor

Jean Colaio Steinbach, sister of victims Mark and Stephen Colaio

Franklin Thomas, chairman, The September 11th Fund

Sen. Robert G. Torricelli, D-N.J.

Thomas Von Essen, former New York City fire commissioner

Wesley A. Wong, FBI agent