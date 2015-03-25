Partial List of Readers of Victims' Names
Some of those who recited victims' names at the ceremony marking the anniversary of the World Trade Center attack:
Joe M. Allbaugh, director, Federal Emergency Management Agency
Stephen J. Cassidy, president, Uniformed Firefighters Association
Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y.
Todd D. Coleman, brother of victims Keith E. and Scott T. Coleman
Sen. Jon S. Corzine, D-N.J.
Robert De Niro, actor
Marsha Johnson Evans, president and chief executive, American Red Cross
Christy Ferer, widow of Port Authority director and victim Neil Levin
Rudolph Giuliani, former mayor of New York
Richard Grasso, president and chief executive, New York Stock Exchange
Melissa Ielpi, sister of firefighter and victim Jonathan Ielpi
Raymond W. Kelly, New York City police commissioner
Bernard Kerik, former New York City police commissioner
Michael A. Lomonaco, former executive chef, Windows on the World
Imam Izak-El Mu'eed Pasha, New York Police Department chaplain
Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, New York Fire Department chaplain
Secretary of State Colin L. Powell
Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.
Nicholas Scoppetta, New York City fire commissioner
Jack G. Sinagra, chairman, Port Authority of New York & New Jersey
Kathleen Stanton, survivor
Jean Colaio Steinbach, sister of victims Mark and Stephen Colaio
Franklin Thomas, chairman, The September 11th Fund
Sen. Robert G. Torricelli, D-N.J.
Thomas Von Essen, former New York City fire commissioner
Wesley A. Wong, FBI agent