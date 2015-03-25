Paris Hilton's Parents Go 'On the Record'

This is a rush transcript from "On the Record ," June 18, 2007. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, HOST: How is Paris Hilton doing tonight in jail? She has been back behind bars in Los Angeles for more than a week. Paris Hilton's mother and father, Kathy and Rick Hilton, join us by phone…

Rick, first to you. Father's Day yesterday I guess was not your usual Father's Day.

RICK HILTON, PARIS HILTON'S FATHER: Well, that's correct. It wasn't that bad, though, after all. I wasn't thinking it would be one of my better ones, but after going down and visiting with Paris, she was doing much better than she was on our last visit, so I was quite happy about that.

VAN SUSTEREN: Now, the only reason, Rick, that you got to go yesterday is because there's limited visitation, right? You could go last Sunday and you could go this Sunday.

RICK HILTON: That's correct.

VAN SUSTEREN: Kathy, I guess it was stunning to see your daughter behind bars for a second time.

KATHY HILTON, PARIS HILTON'S MOTHER: Wow. Yes, it was.

VAN SUSTEREN: Kathy, were you able to have what we call a contact visit, where you could sit down in the same room even touch her, or is it behind a glass.

KATHY HILTON: No, it's behind the glass. And the phone was broken, so we had to move to another one. And we were able — the guard passed a beautiful Father's Day card to Paris.

RICK HILTON: It was kind of cute, Greta. She had written a card for me, and on the front of it was a cartoon, and it showed me holding her hand against the glass with her on the other side.

KATHY HILTON: With the phone.

RICK HILTON: Quite touching.

VAN SUSTEREN: Did she say how she's doing in there?

RICK HILTON: Well, see seems to be doing better. She's — I think she's adjusting to it. She sees a light at the end of the tunnel. She has been there for quite a while, and I think she's doing, considering the circumstances, very well.

KATHY HILTON: She's settling in.

VAN SUSTEREN: Kathy, it's a lot easier to be in what we call general population, where you get to, you know, sort of mingle with other people. Is she in general population, or is she separated because of who she is? Is she set aside because the jail is worried about her protection?

KATHY HILTON: I really don't know why — I really don't know. You know, they may...

RICK HILTON: I would say that it's for her protection.

VAN SUSTEREN: But I mean — I mean, that's actually much harder to do. That's — we always think that that's harder time to do, actually, than in the general population. I mean, how's she dealing with being alone like that?

KATHY HILTON: Well, how would — I mean, 23 hours — you know, that's the thing. It's very hard when you go there to talk, I love you, I love you, I miss you, you know, that kind of thing. But what am I going to say, How was your day? What did you do? You know, I look at the ceiling, I look at the wall. She tried to put some — somebody had sent her family photos, and she tried to put some, you know, on the wall, and the guard came in and ripped them off. And I think she'd seen that on TV where people put, you know, their artwork or — so she's reading a lot of her fan mail and family letters and friends and basically just reading and just sitting there, thinking.

VAN SUSTEREN: Thinking about what? Did she tell you?

KATHY HILTON: I just think, you know, what she wants to do with her life and the changes that she wants to make. And you know, as she had said before, she's never been alone. So this is, as she calls it, a real time-out.

VAN SUSTEREN: The way that you describe it in some ways suggesting, correct me if I'm wrong, if, you know, there might be some sort of positive aspect to this? Is that you're saying or not?

KATHY HILTON: Well, I think that she sees it — I've always said to her — I always say this — my father-in-law has always has said this. When there's a negative, there's always a positive and there's always that silver, you know, cloud in the — silver lining in the cloud and that things don't happen by accident.

RICK HILTON: Greta, I'd like to set the record straight on one issue. Kathy just mentioned my father. There was talk that I had donated some money to Sheriff Baca. And not only I have not donated any money to him, I've never met him, either. But my father 15 months ago had donated some money to the sheriff. And my dad, Barron (ph), was quite upset that they were trying to implicate him in the press that he might have done this as some kind of favoritism towards Paris. But once again, that happened a year-and-a-half ago, and a lot of business people in LA, I'm sure, also donated to the sheriff.

But I just wanted to straighten that out. And right, now my dad, he's waiting for us to join him for dinner, so we're going to have to run. But Greta, just thank you for letting me say that and clear that one thing up there.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, I think it's well noted that the contribution was made well before...

KATHY HILTON: And it was $1,000. And I think it's important to, you know, support our fire department and our sheriff. And I think what anybody can do, you know, I think everybody does. And hopefully, they will.

RICK HILTON: Honey, we should run. Thanks so much, Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right, well, Enjoy your dinner. And we're going to Julie. Thank you both.

RICK HILTON: OK. Bye-bye.

KATHY HILTON: OK. Bye-bye.

Content and Programming Copyright 2007 FOX News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Transcription Copyright 2007 Voxant, Inc. (www.voxant.com), which takes sole responsibility for the accuracy of the transcription. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. No license is granted to the user of this material except for the user's personal or internal use and, in such case, only one copy may be printed, nor shall user use any material for commercial purposes or in any fashion that may infringe upon FOX News Network, LLC'S and Voxant, Inc.'s copyrights or other proprietary rights or interests in the material. This is not a legal transcript for purposes of litigation.