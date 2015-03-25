Paris Hilton Unhurt in Minor Car Crash

Paris Hilton was unhurt early Wednesday in a minor car accident as she left a Hollywood nightclub, said Hilton's publicist, Jack Ketsoyan.

Hilton was a passenger in a silver Bentley that a companion drove into the back of a large commercial truck, scratching the hood of the car. The mishap was captured on videotape and aired on television and the Internet.

Los Angeles police Officer Michael Lopez said no one was cited after the mishap. The name of the driver was not immediately available from police.

"They decided to leave the scene because the paparazzi was there," he said.

Lopez said the Bentley stopped again near the scene and the occupants were told by police to leave the location. Hilton was seen on the videotape blowing a kiss to the officers.