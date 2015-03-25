Parents of Dead College Student Get $29G Hospital Bill

The parents of a California State University, Sacramento student who was allegedly beaten to death by a dorm mate were still reeling with shock when they received another jolt.

Gerald and Elizabeth Hawkins say 10 days after their son Scott died, they got a bill for $29,186.50 from UC Davis Medical Center.

The bill from the hospital details the hospital's effort to revive the 23-year-old student.

The parents say the bill also implied that they were indigent, saying they hadn't paid what they owed.

A spokeswoman for the hospital says the bill was a mistake — it should have gone to an insurance company.

The 19-year-old suspect is hospitalized in fair condition. He was shot by police and will likely be booked on charges of murder when he recovers.