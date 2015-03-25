Parents Face Child Neglect Charges After Allegedly Locking Daughter in Truck Outside Bar

An 8-year-old girl was locked in a truck for at least two hours while her parents were drinking inside a Florida bar, according to a report by MyFOXOrlando.com.

Edward Wise Davis, 37, and Lisa Brazell Davis, 36, face charges of child neglect after police say they found the girl locked in the truck, the TV station reports.

Police responded to Siggy's American Bar after receiving a report of the girl in the truck. Officers say Edward Davis, after driving to the bar with his daughter to meet his wife, told the girl to stay in the vehicle and "keep the doors locked and not to let anyone in the truck," according to MyFOXOrlando.com.

The child told police that she was scared that someone might kidnap her.

Click here for more coverage from MyFOXOrlando.com.