NPR to Air New Year's Special From Louisiana

National Public Radio's New Year's Eve special will originate from New Orleans' famous Tipitina's nightclub and feature a number of local musicians who have not performed in their home town since Hurricane Katrina.

The 12-hour broadcast, "Toast of the Nation," will offer jazz and blues from coast to coast.

The special will begin at Tipitina's Uptown beginning at 6 p.m. EST and, throughout the night, will feature performances from Washington, Boston, New York, Portland, Ore., and elsewhere.

"We want to send the message that New Orleans is up and running and it's OK to come back," said Bill Taylor, director of Tipitina's Foundation, established to help New Orleans artists recover and preserve the city's cultural traditions.

Scheduled to perform at the club are local musicians such as the Hot 8 Brass Band and funk band Galactic.