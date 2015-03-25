NIU to Hold Candlelight Vigil on Second Anniversary of Shootings

Northern Illinois University plans a memorial wreath presentation and candlelight vigil to mark the second anniversary of shootings on the campus that left five students dead.

A gunman entered a geology lecture two years ago on Feb. 14, 2008. He opened fire at the DeKalb school, killing five students and wounding more than a dozen before fatally shooting himself.

Both the wreath presentation and vigil are to be at the school's Martin Luther King Commons. The events also are available via Webcast.

At memorial services after the shootings the school adopted the saying "Forward, Together Forward."