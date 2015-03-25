Nicolas Cage and Wife Have Baby Boy

Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage (search) is a new father.

His wife, Alice Kim Cage (search), gave birth Monday to a boy, Kal-el Coppola Cage (search), in New York City, said Cage's Los Angeles-based publicist, Annett Wolf. No other details were available.

"They are healthy and happy and it's quite lovely," Wolf said by phone from New York.

Cage is a nephew of filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola.

The couple married in July 2004. It was the third marriage for Cage and the first for his new wife, who was 20 when they were wed. They met when Cage visited a Los Angeles restaurant where she was working as a waitress.

Cage, 41, who won an Oscar for his role in "Leaving Las Vegas," has a son from a previous relationship.

His screen credits also include "Lord of War," now in theaters, "Adaptation," "Honeymoon in Vegas" and "Moonstruck."

He was previously married to Lisa Marie Presley and actress Patricia Arquette.