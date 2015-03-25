New Jersey 'Sex Tourist' Gets 25 Years

A federal judge has sentenced a wealthy New Jersey businessman to 25 years in prison on charges he traveled to eastern Europe to molest boys in exchange for money and gifts.

Forty-five-year-old Anthony Mark Bianchi of North Wildwood, N.J., was sentenced Wednesday. He was convicted of having sex or attempting to have sex with at least a half-dozen boys on trips from 2003 to 2005.

Several boys were brought to Philadelphia from their isolated village in Moldova to testify against Bianchi during the 2007 trial. He has been in prison since his arrest in January 2006.

Bianchi's defense lawyer has said the defense was crippled by the government's threat to have his Moldovan co-counsel charged with witness intimidation if he came to Philadelphia to testify.