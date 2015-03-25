NATO Expresses Fear Over Anti-Muslim Film

NATO’s secretary general said Sunday he is fearful of the ramifications that a Dutch film criticizing Islam will have on troops in Afghanistan, the BBC reported.

Jaap de Hoop Scheffer’s comments came on the heels of protests in Afghanistan against the 10-minute film, produced by Dutch politician Geert Wilders, the BBC reported. The Dutch government has warned Wilders of the consequences the film could have against Dutch political and economic interests.

“If the [troops] find themselves in the line of fire because of the film, then I am worried about it and I am expressing that concern," he said in a television interview.

Wilders is no stranger to controversial comments about Islam. In the past, he has called for a ban on the Koran and compared the Muslim holy book to Adolf Hitler's writings.

