Natalie Imbruglia Weds Silverchair Frontman

Popstar Natalie Imbruglia (search) married Daniel Johns, frontman for Australian rock band Silverchair (search) in a secret ceremony at a tropical resort Wednesday, a report said.

The couple exchanged vows at an exclusive resort on Australia's northeastern coast, with a large white marquee seen on the lawns of the Thala Beach Lodge, near Port Douglas, Australian Associated Press reported.

Johns 24, and Imbruglia 28, who announced their engagement earlier this year, flew into nearby Cairns airport Tuesday night and were driven off the tarmac in a gold limousine.

Imbruglia wore a silk chiffon v-necked gown, with a hand draped layered handkerchief hem, designed by Beverley Hills designer Monique Lhuillier, AAP reported.

Johns wore a vintage pale blue suit.

The newlyweds will release a wedding photograph for sale, with proceeds going toward a favored charity of the couple.

Imbruglia first rose to stardom in Australia as an actress on the television drama "Neighbors" which also spawned pop princesses Kylie Minogue and Holly Valance.

After leaving the show for a stake at a musical career in England Imbruglia topped the charts with the single "Torn."