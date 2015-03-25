N.C. Teen Dies After Police Shock Him With Taser at Grocery Store

A Charlotte teenager has died after being shocked with a Taser during a confrontation with police at the grocery store where he worked.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 17-year-old Darryl Wayne died Thursday. An autopsy is pending.

The Charlotte Observer reported Friday that officers responded to a call at a Food Lion and saw Turner throwing something at a store manager.

Police said Turner appeared agitated, refused their commands and advanced toward an officer before the Taser was used.

Turner's mother, Tammy Fontenot, said her son told her earlier in the day that he had stolen Hot Pockets from the store and feared disciplinary action. Fontenot said she told him to go back to the store to face what happened.