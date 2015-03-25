Expand / Collapse search
March 25, 2015

My Bad

Neil Cavuto
By Neil Cavuto, | Fox News

I was wrong.

There, I said it. I was flat-out, no-denying-it, over-the-top wrong.

Last spring, I argued on this very show that no way that John Edwards (search) would be John Kerry's running mate. Edwards was trying too hard, almost looking too smarmy, too suck-up-ish, I said.

I remembered that Democratic Unity rally where Edwards practically stomped over his former rivals to hold his arm up high with Kerry and Bill Clinton. I thought that even Kerry would find it too obvious.

Well, I was wrong.

If Kerry found it too obvious, it didn't make too much of a difference. Edwards is his man.

It won’t be Dick Gephardt, who didn't suck up nearly enough, or ingratiate himself half-way lovingly enough.

For all I know, Edwards "is" the wise choice: youthful, articulate, smart, very charismatic and very much "the" guy.

So what if he acted like he "really, really, really" wanted the job? He did "really, really, really" want the job. And he acted like it.

So he got it. And I have egg on my face because of it.

I'd love to chat more now, but I have an ingratiating letter I want to send to my boss now. Maybe I should add flowers, or food.

What do you think?

