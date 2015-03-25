MTV to Premiere Madonna Videos, Film

There will be a Madonna (search)-thon of sorts on MTV's networks over the next few weeks.

The pop queen, who is due to release a new album next month, will appear on MTV's "Total Request Live" on Monday to play her single "Hung Up." (search)

Then, on Oct. 21, the network will premiere her new documentary, "I'm Going to Tell You a Secret," (search) which chronicles her exploits during last year's "The Re-Invention Tour."

The film will air the following week on VH1 and Logo, the new network geared toward gays and lesbians.

VH1 will have the world premiere of her "Hung Up" video later this month. MTV's various networks also will air the video, along with interviews with the 47-year-old singer.

"With so many highlights of my career having taken place on MTV and VH1 and then with the addition of their new Logo network, it just made perfect sense to air it for my fans on those outlets," Madonna said in a statement Wednesday.

"Confessions on a Dance Floor," (search) her new album, is set for release Nov. 15.