Monopoly Nixes Atlantic City Boardwalk From New Edition

First, Miss America dumped Atlantic City. Now Monopoly has too. The maker of the popular board game doesn't plan to include Atlantic City's Boardwalk property in a special edition scheduled to be released late this summer.

Monopoly maker Hasbro Inc. confirmed its plans in a letter Tuesday to New Jersey civic leaders, who launched a petition drive to keep the property in the new game.

The original version — in which Boardwalk is the most expensive and prestigious property — will still be sold.

In the "Monopoly: Here & Now Edition," the game board will feature streets, neighborhoods and national monuments from 22 U.S. cities. The cities, picked by Hasbro based on population, popularity as tourist destinations and input from the company's game designers, include Chicago, San Francisco and New Orleans.

The Pawtucket, R.I.-based company said it would try to include Atlantic City in some way in the new game. One possibility is through the Chance and Community Chest cards, although no decision has been made.

Last year, organizers of the Miss America pageant announced plans to move the contest to Las Vegas after 84 years of crowning beauties on the Boardwalk.