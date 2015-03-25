Missing Tennessee Boy, 6, Found Dead

A 6-year-old boy who had been reported missing Saturday was found drowned Monday, FOX News confirmed.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (search), Charles Dillon Johnson, was found dead in a local lake.

Search teams in Wautaga Lake (search) found the boy's body at around 10 a.m. EDT. Authorities do not suspect foul play.

The Amber Alert that had been issued Sunday evening was canceled.

Earlier on Monday, the TBI posted information that the Dodge Durango authorities had been seeking was located and the occupants were not connected to the child's disappearance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.