Mira Sorvino Marries 22-Year-Old Beau

Wedding bells have rung for Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino (search) and her 22-year-old beau.

Sorvino, 36, married actor Christopher Backus (search) June 11 in a private ceremony at the Santa Barbara courthouse, Sorvino's publicist, Mara Buxbaum, said in a statement Monday.

It's the first marriage for both, Buxbaum said.

Sorvino won a best supporting-actress Oscar for Woody Allen's 1995 film, "Mighty Aphrodite." She also appeared in the films "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" (search) and "The Replacement Killers."

She is the daughter of actor Paul Sorvino.

Backus has appeared on the NBC sitcom "Will & Grace."