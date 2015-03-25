Michigan Man Charged With Murdering Wife

A Saginaw man has been charged with murdering his wife before sparking a brief nationwide search for the couple's missing children.

Thirty-five-year-old Jose Olguin was charged Wednesday with open murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent. He remains in custody at the Saginaw County Jail.

Olguin is charged with killing his wife, 32-year-old Erica Olguin. Her body was found Monday at the family's Saginaw home.

The weapon involved in the charges was a hammer.

The Olguins' three young daughters were reported missing late Monday and were the subject of a nationwide Amber Alert. The girls were found safely with Jose Olguin around noon Tuesday in Shiawassee County, which is near Saginaw.

James Piazza, Olguin's court-appointed attorney, declined comment Wednesday afternoon.