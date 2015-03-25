Michael Moore Wanted by Michigan GOP

The latest from the Political Grapevine:

Feels Like the First Time

At Tuesday's debate Vice President Dick Cheney (search) accused John Edwards (search) of poor attendance in the Senate, insisting "I'm up in the Senate most Tuesdays when they're in session. [And] The first time I ever met you was when you walked on the stage tonight."



But, in fact, Cheney has met Edwards before on at least two occasions, both outside the Senate.

The first was at a National Prayer Breakfast (search) in February 2001. The two sat next to each other.

The other was when they shook hands off camera while doing separate tapings for Sunday TV.

Both men were also at the swearing-in ceremony for North Carolina Republican Sen. Elizabeth Dole (search) early last year — but Cheney was presiding over the event and Edwards was standing in the background.

Factual Error

Cheney countered some of Edwards' attacks on his relationship with Halliburton during their debate by suggesting voters look up the facts for themselves at Factcheck.com — but he meant Factcheck.org.

Viewers following Cheney's advice found themselves redirected to the Web site of billionaire Bush-Hater George Soros (search).

That led to speculation that Soros acquired the Factcheck.com Web address right after the debate, to take advantage of the traffic.

But Soros insists he has nothing to do with it whatsoever, posting a message on his Web site saying, "We do not own the FactCheck.com domain name and are not responsible for it redirecting to Georgesoros.com. We are as surprised as anyone by this turn of events."

Soros' site provides a link to Factcheck.org.

Moore Wanted by Michigan GOP

The Michigan Republican Party is urging county prosecutors around the state to file charges against liberal filmmaker Michael Moore (search) for offering college students fresh underwear and instant noodles — a favorite among dorm dwellers — if they promise to vote.

The Michigan Republican Party says that violates election law, which prohibits trading something of value for a promise to vote.

Moore, however, says he's just trying to get "slackers" to vote this November with a little "satire." And, he says, "It seems to have worked, as each night the volunteer tables are swamped afterwards with hundreds of new and young voters signing up to campaign for regime change."

Voter Car-acteristics?

A new poll suggests you can tell who someone's voting for in November by the car they're driving.

The poll, by car appraiser Kelley Blue Book (search), shows the vast majority of gas-guzzling SUV owners support President Bush, as do the majority of pick-up truck and sports car owners.

The majority of Lexus owners also favor President Bush.

But John Kerry (search) is favored by a majority of Volvo owners, Subaru owners, Toyota and Hyundai owners.

— FOX News' Michael Levine contributed to this report