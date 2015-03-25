Michael Jackson Butter Statue Tribute Planned in Iowa

The Iowa State Fair plans a tribute to Michael Jackson — in butter.

The Iowa State Fair is known for its yearly butter cow. Fair organizers announced Tuesday that this year they would also spotlight a statue of late pop music icon Michael Jackson made from butter. Jackson died Thursday at age 50.

Butter sculptor Sarah Pratt of West Des Moines will make the Jackson piece. Both the butter cow, this year a jersey cow, and the Jackson sculpture will be on display in a 40-degree cooler throughout the Iowa State Fair from August 13-23 in Des Moines.

Fair organizers say Michael Jackson gave two performances with the Jackson Five at the Iowa State Fair in 1971.