Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update January 14, 2015

Michael Jackson Butter Statue Tribute Planned in Iowa

By | Associated Press

The Iowa State Fair plans a tribute to Michael Jackson — in butter.

The Iowa State Fair is known for its yearly butter cow. Fair organizers announced Tuesday that this year they would also spotlight a statue of late pop music icon Michael Jackson made from butter. Jackson died Thursday at age 50.

Butter sculptor Sarah Pratt of West Des Moines will make the Jackson piece. Both the butter cow, this year a jersey cow, and the Jackson sculpture will be on display in a 40-degree cooler throughout the Iowa State Fair from August 13-23 in Des Moines.

Fair organizers say Michael Jackson gave two performances with the Jackson Five at the Iowa State Fair in 1971.