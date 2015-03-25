Martha Wants to Fill Studio With Marthas

Calling all Martha Stewarts. The famous homemaker is scouring the country for those who don't necessarily share her homemaking abilities, but her name.

Producers of the hour-long syndicated daytime show "Martha," which premieres Sept. 12, are hoping to fill the studio audience with 150 Martha Stewarts for a special show.

Those with the name Martha Stewart or (search) Martha Stuart can find information here. Deadline for submissions is Sept. 1.

An air date for the show featuring all the Marthas hasn't been set.

The lifestyle guru, who turns 64 Wednesday, will also star in a version of the reality show "The Apprentice" on NBC this fall. Her old daytime series, "Martha Stewart Living," lasted 12 years and ended when her case went to court.

Stewart has been serving a five-month term at her home in Bedford, N.Y., after completing five months in a West Virginia prison for lying about a stock sale.