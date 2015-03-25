Martha Stewart Uncorks Wine Brand

Martha Stewart (MSO) is at it again. The lifestyle guru is adding wine to a brand empire that already includes everything from towels and wall clocks to patio furniture and houses.

E. & J. Gallo Winery, based in Modesto, California, said on Friday it will release a new brand of wines under the label "Martha Stewart Vintage" in six cities beginning January 2008. They will sell for about $15 a bottle.

The initial release will include a 2006 Sonoma County Chardonnay, a 2005 Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon and a 2006 Sonoma County Merlot, to be sold in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, North Carolina, Denver, Phoenix and Portland, Oregon.

Gallo, one of the first wineries in California's Sonoma County, said it worked with Stewart and the food and beverage team from the media company that bears her name.