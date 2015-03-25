Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams Engaged

Singer-actress Mandy Moore and rock singer Ryan Adams are engaged.

Moore's publicist Jillian Fowkes confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the two are planning to wed. No details were announced.

The 24-year-old Moore started out as a squeaky-clean teen singer and later crossed into movies with featured roles in such films as "License to Wed," "A Walk to Remember," "Saved" and "American Dreamz."

Adams, who played in the band Whiskeytown during the 1990s before turning solo, is known for his song "New York, New York," which appeared on his album "Gold," released in 2001.