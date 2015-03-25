Man Faces 10 Years in Prison for Infecting Woman With HIV

An Australian man is facing 10 years in prison for infecting a woman with whom he had sex with HIV.

The Victoria, Australia man has pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to the West Australian woman, the Australian Associated Press reported.

Wepukhulu Zebtek, 44, from Ivanhoe in Victoria, was charged by police in December 2007 after a woman he had sex with tested positive for HIV.

Prosecutor Jeff Sholz said the woman was a 48-year-old widow who had fled from Sudan to Uganda before coming to Australia.

Zebtek, from Uganda, had befriended the woman November 2007 as she walked home from work, Sholz told the court.

"After a short conversation, he offered her a lift home," Sholz said.

A few days later Zebtek met her while she was walking home again and insisted on driving her home but took her to his Bayswater home instead and the two had sex.

Zebtek was aware he was HIV positive but did not use a condom, Sholz said.

He will be sentenced Dec. 16.

