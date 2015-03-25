Man Dies After Getting Stuck in Girlfriend’s Cat Door

A woman in Florida made a startling discovery over the weekend when she found her boyfriend stuck in her house’s cat door, News4Jax.com reported.

The girlfriend of Charles Tucker Jr., 33, had reportedly kicked him out of her St. Augustine home. Hours later, she found the man stuck in the small door and called police. When they arrived four minutes later, the man was dead, News4Jax.com reported.

"He's a big guy. I don't even know how he could fit through there," Tucker’s friend, Will Elliot told News4Jax.com. "Probably to get in and unlock the door. They said he had one arm through there and his head was caught in there like he was to reach up and unlock the door because there's no way he could fit through there."

Cops are currently awaiting autopsy results.