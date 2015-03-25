Man Arrested After 4 Dead in New York Hospital, Home

A man was charged with murder after two people were shot dead outside a hospital and a couple were killed in their home hours later, authorities said.

Frank Garcia, 34, of Hamlin, was charged Saturday with two counts of first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the shootings outside Lakeside Memorial Hospital in Brockport, Monroe County Sheriff Patrick O'Flynn said.

He has not been charged in the deaths of the couple in a Canandaigua home, but prosecutors were seeking first-degree murder charges in those slayings.

Brockport police said Garcia shot three people there Saturday morning, killing 41-year-old Randall Norman, of Holley, and 23-year-old Mary Sillman, of Albion. Police have not identified the third victim, a woman who was wounded but able to drive to a police station.

Authorities said Garcia also killed Christopher Glatz, 45, and Kimberly Glatz, 38, inside their home hours after the hospital shootings. Ontario County Sheriff Phil Povero said Garcia had gone door to door in Canandaigua looking for the couple.

The couple's two teenage children, who were also at home, were not injured.

Officials did not disclose a motive for the shootings, but said Garcia had recently been fired from a job at the hospital in Brockport, about 17 miles west of Rochester. They said the couple from Canandaigua, about 26 miles southeast of Rochester, did not work there.

Rochester police arrested Garcia, who had a loaded .40-caliber Glock pistol, after negotiating a surrender by cell phone, O'Flynn said.

Garcia was being held at Monroe County Jail. A judge on Saturday night entered a not guilty plea on his behalf after Garcia told the judge he had left a message for a lawyer.

District Attorney Michael Tantillo said he would seek first-degree murder charges in the couple's death.