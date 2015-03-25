Lockdown Lifted at Millersville U. Campus in Pennsylvania

Millersville University has lifted an alert and lockdown related to the search for someone considered a potential threat.

Earlier Tuesday, the university had asked students, faculty and staff to stay inside while they searched for a student.

Millersville spokeswoman Janet Kacskos (KASS'-kus) says police are interested in talking to the student. There wasn't any sort of attack, and no one's been injured.

Kacskos says a student notified a professor that he or she was afraid of the other student, and that report triggered the lockdown.

It's unclear if the student being sought had been located or why the lockdown was lifted.