List of Winners at This Year's Golden Globes

List of winners for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 58th annual Golden Globe awards, presented Sunday night:

Picture, Drama: Gladiator.

Picture, Musical or Comedy: Almost Famous.

Actor, Drama: Tom Hanks, Cast Away.

Actress, Drama: Julia Roberts, Erin Brockovich.

Actor, Musical or Comedy: George Clooney, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Actress, Musical or Comedy: Renee Zellweger, Nurse Betty.

Supporting Actor, Drama, Musical or Comedy: Benicio Del Toro, Traffic.

Supporting Actress, Drama, Musical or Comedy: Kate Hudson, Almost Famous.

Director: Ang Lee, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Screenplay: Stephen Gaghan, Traffic.

Original Score: Hans Zimmer and Lisa Gerrard, Gladiator.

Original Song: "Things Have Changed," Bob Dylan, from Wonder Boys.

Foreign Language: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Taiwan.

Television:

Drama Series: The West Wing, NBC.

Actor, Drama: Martin Sheen, The West Wing.

Actress, Drama: Sela Ward, Once and Again.

Musical or Comedy Series: Sex and the City, HBO.

Actor, Musical or Comedy Series: Kelsey Grammer, Frasier.

Actress, Musical or Comedy Series: Sarah Jessica Parker, Sex and the City.

Miniseries or Movie Made for Television: Dirty Pictures, Showtime.

Actor, Miniseries or Movie Made for Television: Brian Dennehy, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman.

Actress, Miniseries or Movie Made for Television: Judi Dench, Last of the Blonde Bombshells.

Supporting Actor, Series, Miniseries or Movie Made for Television: Robert Downey Jr., Ally McBeal.

Supporting Actress, Series, Miniseries or Movie Made for Television: Vanessa Redgrave, If These Walls Could Talk 2.