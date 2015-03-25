List of Winners at This Year's Golden Globes
List of winners for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 58th annual Golden Globe awards, presented Sunday night:
Picture, Drama: Gladiator.
Picture, Musical or Comedy: Almost Famous.
Actor, Drama: Tom Hanks, Cast Away.
Actress, Drama: Julia Roberts, Erin Brockovich.
Actor, Musical or Comedy: George Clooney, O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Actress, Musical or Comedy: Renee Zellweger, Nurse Betty.
Supporting Actor, Drama, Musical or Comedy: Benicio Del Toro, Traffic.
Supporting Actress, Drama, Musical or Comedy: Kate Hudson, Almost Famous.
Director: Ang Lee, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.
Screenplay: Stephen Gaghan, Traffic.
Original Score: Hans Zimmer and Lisa Gerrard, Gladiator.
Original Song: "Things Have Changed," Bob Dylan, from Wonder Boys.
Foreign Language: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Taiwan.
Television:
Drama Series: The West Wing, NBC.
Actor, Drama: Martin Sheen, The West Wing.
Actress, Drama: Sela Ward, Once and Again.
Musical or Comedy Series: Sex and the City, HBO.
Actor, Musical or Comedy Series: Kelsey Grammer, Frasier.
Actress, Musical or Comedy Series: Sarah Jessica Parker, Sex and the City.
Miniseries or Movie Made for Television: Dirty Pictures, Showtime.
Actor, Miniseries or Movie Made for Television: Brian Dennehy, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman.
Actress, Miniseries or Movie Made for Television: Judi Dench, Last of the Blonde Bombshells.
Supporting Actor, Series, Miniseries or Movie Made for Television: Robert Downey Jr., Ally McBeal.
Supporting Actress, Series, Miniseries or Movie Made for Television: Vanessa Redgrave, If These Walls Could Talk 2.