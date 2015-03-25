List of 10 Accredited Online Colleges and Universities

List below are some accredited online schools with solid track records, researched and compiled by FOXNews.com.

1. DeVry University Online, Naperville, IL

2. University of Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ

3. American InterContinental University Online, Hoffman Estates, IL

4. Kaplan University, Fort Lauderdale, FL

5. Capella University, Minneapolis, MN

6. Westwood College Online, Denver, CO

7. Walden University, Minneapolis, MN

8. Strayer University, Newington, VA

9. Jones International University, Centennial, CO

10. Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, AZ

This list is based on region and accreditation and does not represent ranking of any kind.