Levy Parents 'Bittersweet' Over News of Expected Arrest in Daughter's Murder

The parents of slain federal intern Chandra Levy say they feel "bittersweet" over news that an arrest in their daughter's 8-year-old case is imminent.

"We would like justice to be done, but even if it is done, it won't bring her back so we'll never really be happy," Chandra's father, Robert Levy, told FOX News' Geraldo Rivera on Saturday.

"We have a terrible void in our life...we have a life sentence without her," his wife, Susan, said.

Police interviewed and are close to charging California prison inmate Ingmar Guandique for the murder of Levy, who vanished in May 2001, a law enforcement official told FOX News on Saturday. Levy's body was found a year later in Washington's Rock Creek Park.

Guandique, a Salvadoran immigrant, was convicted of assaulting two women in the same park around the time of Levy's disappearance and is serving a 10-year sentence in federal prison.

The official said Washington, D.C., authorities submitted evidence to the U.S. Attorney's Office to obtain an arrest warrant for Guandique, who will be served papers in California and likely will be flown to Washington to hear the charges against him.

Guandique, 27, is in the high-security Victorville federal prison in Adelanto, Calif., the source said.

Levy's parents said authorities notified them Friday to inform them that an arrest warrant would be served, but did not say when the warrant might be issued.

An inmate at Victorville federal prison reportedly told investigators that Guandique confessed to Levy's murder. But Guandique changed his story when speaking to police, saying that he saw Levy several times in the park but played no part in her death, according to press accounts.

Levy, 24, of Modesto, Calif., had just completed a D.C. internship at the U.S. Bureau of Prisons when she disappeared after leaving her apartment in jogging clothes on May 1, 2001. Her remains were found about a year later.

The cause of death was ruled a homicide, but nobody ever was charged.

Levy was romantically linked to married California Rep. Gary Condit. He acknowledged to detectives that they had an intimate relationship, but he denied any involvement in or knowledge of Levy's disappearance or death. Levy's parents also said their daughter had told them about the affair.

Though police never publicly named Condit a suspect, the negative publicity from the case was cited as the main cause of the Democrat's re-election defeat in 2002.

Condit issued a statement to the ABC TV affiliate WJLA in Washington Saturday, saying he was "glad" for the Levy family and his own.

"For the Levy family, we are glad they are finally getting the answers they deserve," he told the station. "For my family, I am glad that their years of standing together in the face of such adversity have finally led to the truth."

Condit also blamed "an insatiable appetite for sensationalism" for hindering the search for the truth, and said he is thinking about writing a book about his side of the story.

Levy's father told FOX News that it is difficult for him to say whether Condit is owed an apology.

"A lot of things were going on at that time," he said. "There were certain actions that were suspicious and devious."

After Condit did not get re-elected, he sued several media outlets that had connected him to the disappearance and death of Levy. He reached an undisclosed settlement with three tabloid newspapers

Levy's father told FOX that he believes police have the right suspect.

"We have confidence in the Washington D.C. police," his wife added.

D.C. Police Chief Cathy Lanier said Saturday her department had no information to release in the ongoing case.

"This case generated numerous bits of information, which we continue to follow up on," she said in a statement.

FOX News' Mike Levine and The Associated Press contributed to this report.