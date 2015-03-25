Lawyer: Half-Ton Woman Too Large to Kill Nephew

A nearly half-ton woman could not have beaten her nephew to death as she was charged because the 1,000 pounds she's carrying makes it impossible, her attorney said Tuesday.

Mayra Rosales' defense attorney Sergio Valdez said his 27-year-old client lacks the movement in her arms to have killed the child, calling it an "impossibility."

Rosales was indicted last week in the March 18 death of 2-year-old Eliseo Gonzalez Jr., who prosecutors say was hit twice in the head while being watched by his aunt.

The boy's mother, Jamie Rosales, was charged with injury to a child for leaving her son in the care of his bedridden aunt.

She's sticking up for her sister.

An attorney for Jamie Rosales, Oscar Vega, said his client believes the death was possibly caused by the morbidly obese woman rolling onto the toddler.

A state district judge has agreed not to jail Mayra Rosales, provided she wears a global positioning system tracker until her trial.