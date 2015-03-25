Kit Hoover is an entertainment correspondent and co-host of Celebrity Spotlight.

Kit joined FOX News in 1998 as a correspondent for FOX Broadcasting Company's newsmagazine FOX Files. Previously, she was a member of the inaugural season of MTV's Road Rules. Prior to her stint there, Hoover was featured on American Journal, concentrating on entertainment stories. She was also recently featured as the host of Showtime's free preview weekend and served as their correspondent for the Evander Holyfield-Vaughn Bean championship fight.

A native of Atlanta, Hoover received a B.A. in journalism from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.