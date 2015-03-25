Kim Kardashian to Appear on 'Dancing With the Stars' Despite Foot Injury

Kim Kardashian said Monday she will appear as a contestant on "Dancing With the Stars" this fall even though she checked into a New York City hospital on Sunday after cutting her foot on a glass table in her hotel room.

"I cut my foot pretty bad. ... It looked like a murder scene with all the blood everywhere," Kardashian, who co-stars with her family on the E! reality series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," said in a phone call to "Good Morning America."

"I will be able to dance. I went to the hospital. I'll be fine," she added.

Following weeks of buzz and speculation, the official "Dancing" cast was announced Monday on ABC's "Good Morning America."

The 13 celebrities slated to compete on the new season of the top-rated dance contest, premiering Sept. 22, include Kardashian, Susan Lucci, Lance Bass, Brooke Burke, Cloris Leachman, Toni Braxton, chef Rocco DiSpirito, Cody Linley of "Hannah Montana," comedian Jeffrey Ross, Ted McGinley, NFL champ Warren Sapp and two Olympic athletes: Misty May-Treanor, who won her second gold medal for beach volleyball at this year's summer games in Beijing, and Maurice Greene, who won two gold medals in track at the 2000 games in Sydney.

