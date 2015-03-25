Judge Who Sued Dry Cleaner For Losing Pants Loses Job

The judge who garnered nationwide attention by suing his dry cleaner for $54 million after the business lost his pants lost even more on Wednesday – his job.

Roy L. Pearson, Jr., an administrative law judge, lost the civil suit against Custom Cleaners on June 25. During the court battle, Pearson’s term as a judge was expiring and he was up for a new position in the Office of Administrative Hearings that came with a $100,000 pay raise, MyFoxDC.com reported.

But a judicial committee voted against appointing him to the job, MyFoxDC.com reported.

Despite winning, Custom Cleaners proprietors Soo Chung and husband, Jin Nam Chung, incurred over $100,000 in legal fees, which were paid with help from local fundraisers and donations. But after losing customers and revenue, they were forced to close the business.