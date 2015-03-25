Judge OKs $545,000 Award to Jennifer Lopez in Lawsuit Against Ex-Husband

A judge has approved a $545,000 arbitration award to Jennifer Lopez in a lawsuit against first husband Ojani Noa.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael C. Solner also issued a permanent injunction barring Noa from publishing negative, denigrating or disparaging details about Lopez.

Noa had planned to publish a tell-all book claiming the 39-year-old singer-actress had several affairs.

Solner approved the award, which was recommended in April by a court-ordered arbitrator.

Lopez's lawsuit accused Noa of violating a previous lawsuit settlement that prevented him from revealing private information about their relationship.

Noa and Lopez married in February 1997 and divorced 11 months later. She is married now to singer Marc Anthony.