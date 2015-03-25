Jailed Youth in Aruba Made to Retrace Steps

Police took a jailed Dutch teenager Saturday to retrace his steps at the beach where he says he last saw an Alabama teenager the morning she disappeared in Aruba.

Police took Joran van der Sloot (search), 17, to a beach near the Marriott Hotel where he has admitted to being alone with 18-year-old Natalee Holloway (search) in the early hours of May 30, said police superintendent Jan van der Straaten.

Van der Straaten declined to provide further details, saying only that it was "part of the investigation." Police have taken van der Sloot to the site before.

Van der Sloot's mother, Anita, has said her son told her he was alone with Holloway on the beach but did not harm her.

The beach is near the Holiday Inn (search) where Holloway had been staying during a graduation trip with 124 classmates. She vanished hours before she was to catch her flight home.

Van der Sloot, the son of a judge in training in Aruba, faces no charges, and authorities can hold him until Sept. 4, when he must be charged or released. Six other men detained at various times during the investigation have been released.

