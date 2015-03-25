Jacko May Not Live in U.S. Again

Michael Jackson will come back to the United States, but it's unlikely the King of Pop would ever make it his home again, says his father.

"He'll come back to visit, but not to stay, not to live," Joseph Jackson told The Associated Press in a recent interview.

Jackson said his son, who was acquitted in June of child molestation, has received lots of threats in the United States. The superstar now lives in Bahrain and his lawyers have said that he no longer considers his Neverland Ranch in California as his home.

"They didn't treat him right here. I know if I was him, I wouldn't come back," his father said.

However, the elder Jackson said he expects Michael to return to his music career — and hopes it would include a reunion with his brothers.

"I'm trying to motivate them to go ahead and do this record," he said of his other sons. "They want to do it, but they're too slow. They'd rather do it with Michael."

Michael Jackson is working on a charity single for hurricane relief with stars such as R. Kelly and Snoop Dogg.