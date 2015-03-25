'Jackass' Star Steve-O Arrested for Investigation of Vandalism

Steve-O of "Jackass" fame was arrested for investigation of vandalism and possession of a controlled substance at his Hollywood home.

Police arrested the 33-year-old co-star of MTV's prank-filled program at 5 a.m. Monday after a neighbor made a citizen's arrest following a dispute over a fence, Los Angeles police Officer Ana Aguirre said.

Steve-O, born Stephen Glover, was booked at a Hollywood police station on suspicion of vandalism and an outstanding traffic warrant, Aguirre said. He was also booked for investigation of possessing a controlled substance for allegedly having a small quantity of drugs on him, Aguirre said.

Aguirre did not provide further details. Messages left for Glover's manager, Ben Feigin, were not immediately returned.