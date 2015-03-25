Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Workshop

Israeli helicopters fired three missiles at an empty metal workshop in the central Gaza Strip (search) on Saturday night, and no one was injured, Palestinian officials said.

The army said the workshop was used by the militant group Hamas (search) to make weapons.

Ambulances and fire engines raced to the scene of the attack in the area of Mughazi (search), about four miles south of Gaza City. The strike sparked a small fire, Palestinian security sources said.

Israeli Apache helicopters (search) continued to circle overhead after the strike.

The strike came a day after Israeli helicopters attacked two empty metal workshops in Gaza City. The army said those workshops also were used by militants to make weapons.

Three people were slightly injured in those attacks.