Iran and the Bomb

Sat., March 11 at 9 p.m. ET

Hosted by David Asman

It's the most dangerous issue of our time: Is Iran after nuclear weapons and, if so, what can we do to stop it?

FOX News first took a groundbreaking look at this issue a year ago. Since then, the situation has grown dramatically worse.

Iran has a new president who talks of wiping Israel off the map. Tehran has resumed enriching uranium, a process that could produce a bomb in at most a few years — maybe in a few months. And the United Nations Security Council is engaged in a diplomatic tug-of-war over how to address the threat.

Join FOX News this weekend for a thorough investigative look inside Iran's nuclear program.

We'll go face-to-face with leaders at the center of this crisis, including U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld; John Bolton, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and British Foreign Minister Jack Straw.

We'll take you inside some of Iran's nuclear facilities and explain why the White House believes Iran is trying to produce nuclear weapons.

Plus, Israel's defense minister and the leading Israeli nuclear investigator explain why their country has the most to lose if Iran develops a nuclear weapon.