Interpol Releases Security Alert for 85 Terror Suspects

Interpol has put out an international security alert for 85 alleged terrorists suspected of plotting attacks against Saudi Arabia.

The international police agency says Saudi authorities requested the alert, and the agency has never been asked to issue such an alert for so many suspects at one time.

Interpol, based in Lyon, France, announced the alert in a statement Tuesday.

Saudi officials released a new most-wanted list last week naming the 83 Saudis and two Yemenis. They include a man married to Osama bin Laden's daughter and another who was involved in a plot to kill the U.S. ambassador in Yemen.

Saudi authorities say many took part in planning attacks targeting oil or security installations or provided Al Qaeda members with weapons and money.