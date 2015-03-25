Infant Found in Basket Outside Colorado Hospital Pronounced Dead

Denver police are investigating the death of a baby girl found in a basket outside a hospital.

Detective Sharon Hahn says someone pressed the button on a call box outside Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the infant was discovered soon afterward.

A security guard took the baby inside the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Hahn says police can't speculate about whether the girl was alive when she was left at the hospital, and it's not clear whether security cameras captured images of whoever left her.

The age of the child is unknown. An autopsy is planned.

Colorado's "Safe Haven" law allows a parent to give up a child at a hospital or fire station within 72 hours of birth without fear of prosecution.

