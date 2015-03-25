Illinois: Two Dead After Floodwaters Carries Away Pickup Truck

Two people died Wednesday in southern Illinois' Jefferson County after floodwaters swept away the pickup truck in which they were riding.

Searchers recovered the bodies in the accident reported shortly before 8 a.m. near Waltonville.

The names and ages of the victims haven't yet been released.

Officials said one of the truck's female occupants managed to swim to safety.

The National Weather Service says rainfall that began early yesterday has left as much as a foot of rain in some areas of southern Illinois, largely in Union, Johnson and Saline counties.

A meteorologist said that's as much rainfall as the region would normally expect in three months.

Some schools have been closed because of the deluge, and many local roads are under water. Some residents in Pulaski and Johnson counties have been evacuated.