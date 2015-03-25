'Housewives,' 'Lost' Get Directors' Nods

The freshman hit series "Desperate Housewives" (search) and "Lost" earned nominations Wednesday from the Directors Guild of America.

"Desperate Housewives," (search) a sexy, satiric take on life in suburbia, received bids in the comedy series category for directors Charles McDougall and Arlene Sanford.

J.J. Abrams, executive producer of "Lost," was nominated for the pilot episode of the drama series about airplane crash survivors stranded on a mysterious island.

Others directors nominated in the comedy category were Bryan Gordon, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"; Tim Van Patten, "Sex and the City"; and Robert B. Weide, "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Nominees for dramatic series direction were Christopher Chulack, "ER"; Walter Hill, "Deadwood"; John Patterson, "The Sopranos"; and Van Patten, "The Sopranos."

The guild also announced nominees in categories for musical variety program, soap opera and children's programming. Winners will be announced at the 57th annual awards presentation Jan. 29.

Last week, the guild announced movie director nominations, including a bid for the late actor Christopher Reeve for "The Brooke Ellison Story."