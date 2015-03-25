House Electronic Voting System Malfunctions

The House of Representatives' electronic voting system shut down across the board Tuesday evening as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attempted to call a quorum to launch the second session of the 110th Congress.

Members resorted to recording their presence by filling out cards and handing them to clerk's office staff, after the clocks, voting machines and even the electronic board behind the dais that records members' votes stopped working.

The problem was traced to the Rayburn House Office Building, but the specific cause was not immediately known.

Members are also voting manually by filling out orange cards.

The electronic system last failed for a brief period in August, the day after a sharply disputed bill came to the floor.

