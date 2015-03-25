Hop, Skip and a Jump: Man Skips Stone a World Record 51 Times

A Pennsylvania man cast a stone that skipped on water 51 times, shattering the old world record of 40.

Russell Byars' feat happened July 19. He estimated his stone traveled about 250 feet (76 meters).

Before declaring him a record holder, Guinness World Records experts analyzed film of Byars' toss, checking the concentric circles in the water by each skip.

"I actually threw 40 stones that day, but that was the first skip that I threw," Byars told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newspaper, which confirmed the record with Guinness officials.