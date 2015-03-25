Home Sweet Home

Dear Viewers,

We are back to "normal" — if there is such a thing — which means we are on for one hour at 10 p.m. tonight. After doing a week of shows from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., 10 p.m. actually seems early to me now.

I am hoping to bring you up to date tonight on all the stories we have been covering all summer (and answer your e-mails by video stream after the show for our Web page) plus address this new terrorism alert.

In the meantime, I thought I would share some viewer e-mail with you. And, of course, the e-mails are just randomly grabbed by me. There is no effort to promote or highlight a particular view.

E-mail No. 1

Greta,

Regarding your harrowing experience "Up on The Rooftop". Why weren't you at the convention like all the guys? Didn't they offer you a place at the table? I wished Hannity would have been

on that rooftop instead of you 3. That's the difference between the Democrats and Republicans, the Democrats respect woman. I can't say the same about the Republicans after seeing how they treat some of the woman guests that are on their programs.

Sincerely,

Ramona

ANSWER: The original reason I was on the rooftop for our convention coverage is that we thought the Fleet Center would close down very soon after the convention events ended at 11 p.m. Since our show was two hours, we figured that the lights would go out sometime late during the first show! Hence we played it safe and had a second 'studio.'

E-mail No. 2

Hi Greta,

I am almost embarrassed to say it, but I did not watch more than five minutes of the whole convention. The one thing I am confident of though, is that your show was interesting and yes "fair and balanced". I consider myself an independent, but I support the president, I don't have rose-colored glasses that I view him or his policies through. I just don't know how anyone could have done a better job than he and his team has. Speaking of, who else could have assembled a better qualified or a team with more integrity than Colin Powell, Ms. Rice, and the others.

I also haven't watched Fahrenheit 911, from the snippets of interviews I have seen from the guy who made the movie, why on earth would anyone consider it a documentary? That is like Rush Limbaugh making a " documentary" of president Clinton.

E-mail No. 3

Greta, thanks for being available this way. I like the idea of your doing the video stream to the web site. I had an idea about how Lori hacking could have died and tried to send it to you earlier but I could not tell if it went or not. My possible theory was that since the Mormon church probably has strong rules against abortion, so a legal abortion was out of the question, and that her husband, having worked at a hospital might have access to instruments or drugs (without permission of course) ...he probably knew where they were ...and either because of their situation or rather his situation...they may have opted for a "at home abortion". That would explain the preparation of a tarp or some barrier over the mattress ...Lori could have agreed to it or not, he could have tried to sedate her and do it anyway. A botched abortion can bleed out in a hurry and then, he has a body. something to think about.

E-mail No. 4

Lots of people wonder just how hroic(sic) John Kery(sic) was. I have seen no reports on the 3 wounds he had that did not require hospitalization. Was he required by standard procedures to go back and pick up the man overboard? Not all the men on the his Swift Boat are in his camp. Could you interview any of them?

E-mail No. 5

Hi Greta,

It makes no sense to me that the Hackings were "high school sweethearts". Here it is a decade later; how can Mark be so deceptive about his college graduation (or lack thereof) without Lori having any information concerning this event? Wasn't there any communication during this decade between Lori & his parents? How could she not know one way or the other? It just makes no sense. What's going on?

P.S. Whatever happened to a good 'ole d-i-v-o-r-c-e?

Vicki

E-mail No. 6

Greta: The panel of men and of course, the radiant Gloria Alred(sic), are perfect ! In spite of the morose subject matter, they are really fun to watch, as they spar, tease, and inform. Jeff is a hoot ! Yet...can't take away the intelligence behind the interesting personality. Bernie - Love him, too ! The other two guys are great ! And of course, all must answer to Greta. Always a lively and informative show ! This is a perfect combo of experts to keep us glued to the set and your show is a winner up here in the woods of Northern Michigan. Some people don't have cable, and beg to watch this show in our house ! Please send money for popcorn and soft drinks.

Yvonne

E-mail No. 7

When a politician makes a "campaign promise", has he/she made a contract? When a politician does not live up to a campaign promise, can he/she be held in breach of contract?

Joe

ANSWER - Joe - the way we hold politicians accountable is at the ballot box!!! And yes, they sure make big promises, don't they?

Greta

