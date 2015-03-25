Hollywood Strike Deadline Tuesday

Here's a real cliffhanger for the end of the TV season: Will any of your favorite comedies and dramas return in time for the fall season?

With a contract deadline looming at midnight Tuesday for Hollywood writers, the fate of scripted television shows and movies hangs in the balance.

If the writers walk out, the first victims would be daily soap operas and late-night variety shows, followed by sitcoms and hour-long dramas if a strike drags on.

``It might be the winter season before the public starts seeing a lot of new shows,'' said Doug Lieblein, a writer-producer on the CBS comedy ``Yes, Dear.''