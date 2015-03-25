Hindu Extremists Threaten to Attack Couples Celebrating Valentine's Day

Hindu extremists are threatening to attack Indian couples celebrating Valentine's Day, saying it encourages inappropriate sexual behavior and displays the bad influence of Western cultural influence, The Telegraph reported.

Militants belonging to the group Sri Ram Sena say Valentine's Day is un-Indian, the newspaper reported.

"Valentine's Day is definitely not Indian culture," said Pramond Mutalik, the group's founder. "We will not allow celebration of that day in any form."

The threat came days after the group stormed a bar in Mangalore and beat women they accused of acting obscenely and "going astray," the Telegraph reported.

